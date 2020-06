Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 3 bedroom 2 full baths is located right in the heart of KC. Ready for you and your family. Master bedroom of first level, 2 bedrooms and full bath on second level. Eat-In Kitchen with Large living area. Call today to schedule a showing 816-905-6252 or apply online at www.nalamanagement.com