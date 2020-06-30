4821 Roanoke Pkwy

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

The unit itself is extremely well-maintained, light & bright. The kitchen has granite and tile flr. The lg. living room gives you a variety of ways to keep it open or divide it into different living spaces. The bedroom is large and easily holds a king-sized bed, plus your addt'l. furniture. Close to the Plaza, Nelson Art Gallery & so much more! Parking garage.



(RLNE5600658)