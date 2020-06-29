All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

4817 Sycamore Ave

4817 Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4817 Sycamore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
LEASE PENDING - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1020415?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with nice sized detached 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove/range. Large unfinished dry basement perfect for storage. Huge fenced in yard with plenty of space for your pets. This home is in great condition. Easy access to I-70 and less than 15 minutes to Lee's Summit and Downtown Kansas City. Don't miss this wonderful home!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5162460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

