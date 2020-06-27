All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 3 2019 at 5:14 PM

4804 Greenway Drive

4804 Greenway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4804 Greenway Drive, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fall in love with this incredible find, classic elegance in a woodland setting. When you arrive to the home you are greeted by an inviting, spacious covered porch surrounded by wonderful landscaping. Warm and welcoming this updated 1930’s home boasts tons of character including arched entryways, built-in bookshelves and stately fireplace with efficient wood-burning stove and nine foot ceilings with original crown moldings. Numerous large windows (38 on the main and top floors) let in an abundance of natural light and ensure a view from every angle with 8 inch window sills that are perfect for displaying any type of decor. Along with character, this house has tons of storage including large closets and hidden attic rooms. Recently renovated, the kitchen is gorgeous and leads to a lovely breakfast room, reading room or office - whichever you choose. Love to entertain? The airy open layout makes it ideal for mingling. Walk out basement to a fenced dog friendly area overlooking a forest ravine on a dead end road ensures complete privacy and is the perfect place to retreat to. With woods, a stream and hiking trails in your own backyard, yet less than five minutes from 435 and I-70 you get the best of both worlds. Other recent updates include basement half bathroom, newer refrigerator, and new A/C & furnace with digital programmable thermostat creating energy efficiency. Within a short drive to many destinations including Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City Zoo, museums and shopping you’ll always find fun ways to spend your time. A rare find, schedule a tour before this beauty slips away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Greenway Drive have any available units?
4804 Greenway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 Greenway Drive have?
Some of 4804 Greenway Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 Greenway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Greenway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Greenway Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4804 Greenway Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4804 Greenway Drive offer parking?
No, 4804 Greenway Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4804 Greenway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4804 Greenway Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Greenway Drive have a pool?
No, 4804 Greenway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4804 Greenway Drive have accessible units?
No, 4804 Greenway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Greenway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4804 Greenway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
