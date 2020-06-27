4804 Greenway Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Fall in love with this incredible find, classic elegance in a woodland setting. When you arrive to the home you are greeted by an inviting, spacious covered porch surrounded by wonderful landscaping. Warm and welcoming this updated 1930’s home boasts tons of character including arched entryways, built-in bookshelves and stately fireplace with efficient wood-burning stove and nine foot ceilings with original crown moldings. Numerous large windows (38 on the main and top floors) let in an abundance of natural light and ensure a view from every angle with 8 inch window sills that are perfect for displaying any type of decor. Along with character, this house has tons of storage including large closets and hidden attic rooms. Recently renovated, the kitchen is gorgeous and leads to a lovely breakfast room, reading room or office - whichever you choose. Love to entertain? The airy open layout makes it ideal for mingling. Walk out basement to a fenced dog friendly area overlooking a forest ravine on a dead end road ensures complete privacy and is the perfect place to retreat to. With woods, a stream and hiking trails in your own backyard, yet less than five minutes from 435 and I-70 you get the best of both worlds. Other recent updates include basement half bathroom, newer refrigerator, and new A/C & furnace with digital programmable thermostat creating energy efficiency. Within a short drive to many destinations including Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City Zoo, museums and shopping you’ll always find fun ways to spend your time. A rare find, schedule a tour before this beauty slips away!