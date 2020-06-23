All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4620 Harrison St

4620 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4620 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Rockhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL - $500 gift card!

Come see the beautifully-remodeled apartments at Plaza 36 – 2 Bedroom apartments near the Plaza, UMKC & Rockhurst, and the KC Art Institute!

These newly remodeled Plaza 36 apartments feature brand new kitchens w/ granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms with sleep tile floor and walls, hardwood floors, washer & dryers in units, off-street parking, and Google Fiber!

Contact us now to schedule a showing!

For the full listing, please visit www.LeasingKC.com/KC839

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4620 Harrison St have any available units?
4620 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4620 Harrison St have?
Some of 4620 Harrison St's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4620 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
4620 Harrison St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4620 Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4620 Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 4620 Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 4620 Harrison St does offer parking.
Does 4620 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4620 Harrison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4620 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 4620 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 4620 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 4620 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 4620 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4620 Harrison St has units with dishwashers.
