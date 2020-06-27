4612 WYOMING

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow In KCMO - This 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow is located in KCMO and is just a few doors down from Westwood Park.

The home offers ceramic tile flooring throughout, a refrigerator, stove,oven, remodeled bathroom, central air, gas heat, and a full unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections. There is a washer & dryer set that was left by the previous tenants if you would like to use them but we will not maintain them.

Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions do apply*

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



