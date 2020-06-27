All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4612 WYOMING
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

4612 WYOMING

4612 Wyoming Street · No Longer Available
Location

4612 Wyoming Street, Kansas City, MO 64112
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow In KCMO - This 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow is located in KCMO and is just a few doors down from Westwood Park.
The home offers ceramic tile flooring throughout, a refrigerator, stove,oven, remodeled bathroom, central air, gas heat, and a full unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections. There is a washer & dryer set that was left by the previous tenants if you would like to use them but we will not maintain them.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions do apply*
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE2808750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 WYOMING have any available units?
4612 WYOMING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 WYOMING have?
Some of 4612 WYOMING's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 WYOMING currently offering any rent specials?
4612 WYOMING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 WYOMING pet-friendly?
Yes, 4612 WYOMING is pet friendly.
Does 4612 WYOMING offer parking?
No, 4612 WYOMING does not offer parking.
Does 4612 WYOMING have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4612 WYOMING offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 WYOMING have a pool?
No, 4612 WYOMING does not have a pool.
Does 4612 WYOMING have accessible units?
No, 4612 WYOMING does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 WYOMING have units with dishwashers?
No, 4612 WYOMING does not have units with dishwashers.
