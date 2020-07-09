4612 NE 44 St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4BD/2Ba Ranch home for rent - Remarks: Non-smoking 4 bedroom, 2.0 bath, 1 car garage & 1 carport single family raised ranch. Hardwood floor throughout on main floor. Kitchen is furnished with new refrigerator, new stove, garbage disposal and cabinets. Home offers living room, W/D hook ups, partially finished basement, large deck and opened back yard. Bedrooms 1 & 2 in main floor are larger than usual, with full basement for a lot of extra space. Pet Deposit (Refundable): $500.00. Extra Monthly Rent/Fee for Pet: $20.00



(RLNE5201871)