Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

4521 Mercier Street - 4521

4521 Mercier Street · No Longer Available
Location

4521 Mercier Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Modern 2 bedroom flat with 2 car garage steps from the Plaza - Enjoy living in a cozy, modern, comfortable flat located in a leafy neighborhood walking distance to the plaza. Fully remodeled with modern bathrooms, a new kitchen, hardwood floors, full-size, laundry, central HVAC, and an oversized two car garage with huge amounts of storage. All outside services - landscaping, lawn mowing, leaf and snow removal - are included in your rent and there are no additional fees for parking. Pets welcome for a small fee.

(RLNE5093727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Mercier Street - 4521 have any available units?
4521 Mercier Street - 4521 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 Mercier Street - 4521 have?
Some of 4521 Mercier Street - 4521's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Mercier Street - 4521 currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Mercier Street - 4521 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Mercier Street - 4521 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4521 Mercier Street - 4521 is pet friendly.
Does 4521 Mercier Street - 4521 offer parking?
Yes, 4521 Mercier Street - 4521 offers parking.
Does 4521 Mercier Street - 4521 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 Mercier Street - 4521 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Mercier Street - 4521 have a pool?
No, 4521 Mercier Street - 4521 does not have a pool.
Does 4521 Mercier Street - 4521 have accessible units?
No, 4521 Mercier Street - 4521 does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Mercier Street - 4521 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4521 Mercier Street - 4521 does not have units with dishwashers.
