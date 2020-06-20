All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

4516 Broadway #203 Avenue

4516 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

4516 Broadway, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Renovated 1960s Art Deco Inspired Condo! - Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Completely Renovated 1960s Art Deco Inspired Condo situated 1 block from the Excitement of the Country Club Plaza 15 blocks of Shopping, Dining and Entertainment!

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit with Polished Concrete Floors in Living Room and Hallway, Carpet Bedrooms, Art Deco Tile Kitchen and Bath, Large Windows, all Designer Window Blinds, Lots of Kitchen Cabinets, Washer/Dryer in Unit, Large Extra Storage Unit in Basement and a Designated Parking Spot. Literally Walking Distance to the Shops and Restaurants on the Plaza!

(RLNE4980402)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4516 Broadway #203 Avenue have any available units?
4516 Broadway #203 Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4516 Broadway #203 Avenue have?
Some of 4516 Broadway #203 Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4516 Broadway #203 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4516 Broadway #203 Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4516 Broadway #203 Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4516 Broadway #203 Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4516 Broadway #203 Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4516 Broadway #203 Avenue offers parking.
Does 4516 Broadway #203 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4516 Broadway #203 Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4516 Broadway #203 Avenue have a pool?
No, 4516 Broadway #203 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4516 Broadway #203 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4516 Broadway #203 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4516 Broadway #203 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4516 Broadway #203 Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
