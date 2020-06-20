4516 Broadway #203 Avenue

Amenities
Completely Renovated 1960s Art Deco Inspired Condo! - Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee
Completely Renovated 1960s Art Deco Inspired Condo situated 1 block from the Excitement of the Country Club Plaza 15 blocks of Shopping, Dining and Entertainment!
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath unit with Polished Concrete Floors in Living Room and Hallway, Carpet Bedrooms, Art Deco Tile Kitchen and Bath, Large Windows, all Designer Window Blinds, Lots of Kitchen Cabinets, Washer/Dryer in Unit, Large Extra Storage Unit in Basement and a Designated Parking Spot. Literally Walking Distance to the Shops and Restaurants on the Plaza!
(RLNE4980402)