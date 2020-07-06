All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:09 PM

4429 Holly

4429 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

4429 Holly Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/349ec4c02c ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. Plaza La Belle is a boutique style apartment community offering 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes on the Country Club Plaza! Residents at Plaza La Belle get to enjoy updated units with a classic look featuring some 2-story townhome layouts, large floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors, patios/balconies, fireplaces, crown molding, and stainless steel appliances! Every unit comes with multiple bathrooms and spacious floor plans for your comfort and convenience. Just a short walk to the Country Club Plaza and Westport, Plaza La Belle is in the center of all the shopping, dining, entertainment and style of KC?s two most popular spots!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

