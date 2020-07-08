4411 State Line Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37030ad08c ----

Roomy house near Westport! What you\'ll fall in love with is the grand staircase and all the architectural details and we know you\'ll love the gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. Having two bathrooms is such a convenience, especially the master bathroom! Other great features of this house is the 1-car garage, fenced yard and covered porch. Get it while it lasts!



*$40 application fee

*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent

*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit



To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!