Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:25 PM

4411 State Line Rd

4411 State Line Road · No Longer Available
Location

4411 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/37030ad08c ----
Roomy house near Westport! What you\'ll fall in love with is the grand staircase and all the architectural details and we know you\'ll love the gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. Having two bathrooms is such a convenience, especially the master bathroom! Other great features of this house is the 1-car garage, fenced yard and covered porch. Get it while it lasts!

*$40 application fee
*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4411 State Line Rd have any available units?
4411 State Line Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4411 State Line Rd have?
Some of 4411 State Line Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4411 State Line Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4411 State Line Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4411 State Line Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4411 State Line Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4411 State Line Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4411 State Line Rd offers parking.
Does 4411 State Line Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4411 State Line Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4411 State Line Rd have a pool?
No, 4411 State Line Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4411 State Line Rd have accessible units?
No, 4411 State Line Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4411 State Line Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4411 State Line Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

