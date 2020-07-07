All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

4410 Pennsylvania Ave

4410 Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

4410 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/932b445023 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. This move in ready and remodeled 2 bedroom apartment homes are only 2 blocks from The Plaza, 5 min from Westport and only 10 min from Downtown! If ample space, natural light & location are important to you in your next home, look no further! The property also offers off-street parking and laundry on-site! Some units offer washer & dryer in unit. Please ask agent for details on available apartments. The apartment is fully equipped with updated appliances (dishwasher, stove, garbage disposal, fridge), central a/c and heat, modern and updated bathroom, and private balconies/patios for your enjoyment! There is also an awesome pool for all of your summer festivities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

