Kansas City, MO
4409 Ditzler Ave.
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

4409 Ditzler Ave.

4409 Ditzler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4409 Ditzler Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64133
Riss Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Located just east of the Cheifs and Royals Stadiums, this 3 Bedroom 1 Bath fully remodeled home is now ready for new residents!

Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, this property is sure to impress from the moment you walk in the door. The kitchen has received new laminate hardwood flooring, new stainless steel appliances, countertops, and offers a great eat-in dining space right off the backyard! The bathroom has been fully updated from top to bottom, with new tile, vanity, and fixtures. You simply can't go wrong here!

We think the best part of this home is the back deck and large yard, which offers tons of space to entertain!

Don't miss out on this cute gem of a property, take your tour via Rently today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5687008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Ditzler Ave. have any available units?
4409 Ditzler Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Ditzler Ave. have?
Some of 4409 Ditzler Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Ditzler Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Ditzler Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Ditzler Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4409 Ditzler Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4409 Ditzler Ave. offer parking?
No, 4409 Ditzler Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4409 Ditzler Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Ditzler Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Ditzler Ave. have a pool?
No, 4409 Ditzler Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Ditzler Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4409 Ditzler Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Ditzler Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4409 Ditzler Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

