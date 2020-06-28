All apartments in Kansas City
4334 JARBOE

4334 Jarboe Street · No Longer Available
Location

4334 Jarboe Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow Near Westport/Plaza Area - This 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow near the Westport/Plaza area offers hardwood floors throughout the home with the exception of one bedroom that offers newer carpet, a refrigerator, stove, oven, dishwasher, a fresh coat of paint, a decorative fireplace, and a deck off the back of the home.
There is also a full unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections.
Tenants would be responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions apply*
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE3899572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4334 JARBOE have any available units?
4334 JARBOE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4334 JARBOE have?
Some of 4334 JARBOE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4334 JARBOE currently offering any rent specials?
4334 JARBOE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4334 JARBOE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4334 JARBOE is pet friendly.
Does 4334 JARBOE offer parking?
No, 4334 JARBOE does not offer parking.
Does 4334 JARBOE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4334 JARBOE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4334 JARBOE have a pool?
No, 4334 JARBOE does not have a pool.
Does 4334 JARBOE have accessible units?
No, 4334 JARBOE does not have accessible units.
Does 4334 JARBOE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4334 JARBOE has units with dishwashers.
