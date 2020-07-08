All apartments in Kansas City
4235 NW 78th St.
4235 NW 78th St

4235 NW 78 St · No Longer Available
Location

4235 NW 78 St, Kansas City, MO 64151
Platte Brook North

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This freshly remodeled home features so much space with a large eat in kitchen, 3 bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The fenced backyard has a privacy feel that is unparalleled. Great access to shops and schools and located in award winning Park Hill School District. *If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee is required based on size, and number of pets* Pet fee non-refundable starts at 250.00 and up. Monthly pet rent 20.00
This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for the first application; our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due within four days upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions, in the last three years or prior criminal felony charges in the past ten years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.
FIRST MONTH RENT AND DEPOSIT MUST BE IN SEPARATE MONEY ORDERS OR CASHIERS CHECK.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4235 NW 78th St have any available units?
4235 NW 78th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4235 NW 78th St have?
Some of 4235 NW 78th St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4235 NW 78th St currently offering any rent specials?
4235 NW 78th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4235 NW 78th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4235 NW 78th St is pet friendly.
Does 4235 NW 78th St offer parking?
Yes, 4235 NW 78th St offers parking.
Does 4235 NW 78th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4235 NW 78th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4235 NW 78th St have a pool?
No, 4235 NW 78th St does not have a pool.
Does 4235 NW 78th St have accessible units?
No, 4235 NW 78th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4235 NW 78th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4235 NW 78th St has units with dishwashers.

