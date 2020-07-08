4145 Harrison St.

Amenities

Historic 3 Story Home in Hyde Park Area! - This large 4 bedroom home in the Hyde Park area features tons of room to roam. A bedroom / office on the first floor with 2 more bedrooms on the second level is followed by a large 4th bedroom / attic area on the 3rd floor. Beautiful original woodwork, large stone fireplace, soaring ceilings, and historic charm galore make this house truly special. New butcher block counter top and subway tile in kitchen. Private driveway with fenced in back yard and large deck with patio make entertaining a treat. Don't miss the sunroom that stretches across the back of the house as your private retreat overlooking the backyard.



This house is located just minutes from the Plaza, Westport, KU Med, and the 39th Street district. It's also on the national registry of historic properties. Don't miss out!



Google Fiber already connected to house!



(RLNE2568238)