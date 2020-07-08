All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4145 Harrison St.
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

4145 Harrison St.

4145 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

4145 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
google fiber
Historic 3 Story Home in Hyde Park Area! - This large 4 bedroom home in the Hyde Park area features tons of room to roam. A bedroom / office on the first floor with 2 more bedrooms on the second level is followed by a large 4th bedroom / attic area on the 3rd floor. Beautiful original woodwork, large stone fireplace, soaring ceilings, and historic charm galore make this house truly special. New butcher block counter top and subway tile in kitchen. Private driveway with fenced in back yard and large deck with patio make entertaining a treat. Don't miss the sunroom that stretches across the back of the house as your private retreat overlooking the backyard.

This house is located just minutes from the Plaza, Westport, KU Med, and the 39th Street district. It's also on the national registry of historic properties. Don't miss out!

Google Fiber already connected to house!

(RLNE2568238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4145 Harrison St. have any available units?
4145 Harrison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4145 Harrison St. currently offering any rent specials?
4145 Harrison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4145 Harrison St. pet-friendly?
No, 4145 Harrison St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4145 Harrison St. offer parking?
No, 4145 Harrison St. does not offer parking.
Does 4145 Harrison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4145 Harrison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4145 Harrison St. have a pool?
No, 4145 Harrison St. does not have a pool.
Does 4145 Harrison St. have accessible units?
No, 4145 Harrison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4145 Harrison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4145 Harrison St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4145 Harrison St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4145 Harrison St. does not have units with air conditioning.

