Last updated May 18 2019 at 3:57 PM

4145 Campbell St

4145 Campbell St · No Longer Available
Location

4145 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
google fiber
internet access
This is BETTER than your average rental. This studio/1br with an Updated Kitchen in this quiet little 4-plex is meant for you!

- Free Google Fiber internet basic-level service.
- All hardwood floors
- Updated kitchen with dishwasher
- Private front patio
- Back patio
- Lots of storage
- Laundry
- Private dedicated parking
- Large walk-in closet

Extra storage room in basement in this friendly atmosphere with lots of students and young professionals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4145 Campbell St have any available units?
4145 Campbell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4145 Campbell St have?
Some of 4145 Campbell St's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4145 Campbell St currently offering any rent specials?
4145 Campbell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4145 Campbell St pet-friendly?
No, 4145 Campbell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4145 Campbell St offer parking?
Yes, 4145 Campbell St offers parking.
Does 4145 Campbell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4145 Campbell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4145 Campbell St have a pool?
No, 4145 Campbell St does not have a pool.
Does 4145 Campbell St have accessible units?
No, 4145 Campbell St does not have accessible units.
Does 4145 Campbell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4145 Campbell St has units with dishwashers.
