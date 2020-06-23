4145 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO 64110 South Hyde Park
Amenities
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
google fiber
internet access
This is BETTER than your average rental. This studio/1br with an Updated Kitchen in this quiet little 4-plex is meant for you!
- Free Google Fiber internet basic-level service. - All hardwood floors - Updated kitchen with dishwasher - Private front patio - Back patio - Lots of storage - Laundry - Private dedicated parking - Large walk-in closet
Extra storage room in basement in this friendly atmosphere with lots of students and young professionals.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4145 Campbell St have any available units?
4145 Campbell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.