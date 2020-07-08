All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4129 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4129 Broadway
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

4129 Broadway

4129 Broadway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Old Westport
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4129 Broadway, Kansas City, MO 64111
Old Westport

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a16f31b0ab ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. West Portalandia offers luxury living in Westport! These newly renovated units are just across the Street from Westport Ale House, you&rsquo;ll be steps away from the fabulous restaurants, shopping and nightlife in the active Westport District! These newly renovated units come complete with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and large balconies! Don&rsquo;t miss out on these fabulous new rentals! Contact the leasing agent today to make these beautiful apartments your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Broadway have any available units?
4129 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4129 Broadway have?
Some of 4129 Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 4129 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4129 Broadway offer parking?
No, 4129 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 4129 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Broadway have a pool?
No, 4129 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 4129 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 4129 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Forest Park Apartments
4623 NE Winn Rd
Kansas City, MO 64117
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary