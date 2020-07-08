4129 Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a16f31b0ab ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. West Portalandia offers luxury living in Westport! These newly renovated units are just across the Street from Westport Ale House, you’ll be steps away from the fabulous restaurants, shopping and nightlife in the active Westport District! These newly renovated units come complete with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and large balconies! Don’t miss out on these fabulous new rentals! Contact the leasing agent today to make these beautiful apartments your new home!