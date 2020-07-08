All apartments in Kansas City
4100 E. 113th Terr
4100 E. 113th Terr

4100 East 113th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4100 East 113th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137
Terrace Lake Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fb7aa9c08d ---- Totally updated 4 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch style home. Features large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast bar, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedrooms, unfinished basement, washer/dryer hookups and 2 car garage. 24 Month Lease. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 2 Car Garage 4 Bedroom Central Air Miniblinds Stove Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 E. 113th Terr have any available units?
4100 E. 113th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 E. 113th Terr have?
Some of 4100 E. 113th Terr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 E. 113th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
4100 E. 113th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 E. 113th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4100 E. 113th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 4100 E. 113th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 4100 E. 113th Terr offers parking.
Does 4100 E. 113th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4100 E. 113th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 E. 113th Terr have a pool?
No, 4100 E. 113th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 4100 E. 113th Terr have accessible units?
No, 4100 E. 113th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 E. 113th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4100 E. 113th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.

