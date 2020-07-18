4043 Kenwood - 2 North

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry google fiber internet access

This two bedroom galley style apartment is located directly across the street from Gillham Park and has been completely renovated. Basically everything is new: New kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, new bathroom with new tile shower & floor, refinished hardwoods throughout, New central A/C, New lighting in the kitchen, stainless steel dishwasher, stove & refrigerator. There's also a wonderful new children's play and jungle gym area. The apartment is Google Fiber Ready along with a Windowed in All-Weather Front Porch. The tenant is responsible for gas and electric, while the landlord covers the water bill and energy usage for the water heaters. There are solar panels on the roof that take care of all of the common areas and a new three story stairs & deck on the rear of the building.



The location is amazing where you're within a few minutes walk of Westport, the Plaza & all the restaurants on 39th St.



There is a common area with a washer and dryer. Cats are allowed with a pet privilege fee.



You can contact Abel at 660-525-2788 to find out how to apply for this apartment today.