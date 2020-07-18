All apartments in Kansas City
4043 Kenwood - 2 North
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:11 AM

4043 Kenwood - 2 North

4043 Kenwood Avenue · (660) 525-2788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4043 Kenwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
google fiber
internet access
This two bedroom galley style apartment is located directly across the street from Gillham Park and has been completely renovated. Basically everything is new: New kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, new bathroom with new tile shower & floor, refinished hardwoods throughout, New central A/C, New lighting in the kitchen, stainless steel dishwasher, stove & refrigerator. There's also a wonderful new children's play and jungle gym area. The apartment is Google Fiber Ready along with a Windowed in All-Weather Front Porch. The tenant is responsible for gas and electric, while the landlord covers the water bill and energy usage for the water heaters. There are solar panels on the roof that take care of all of the common areas and a new three story stairs & deck on the rear of the building.

The location is amazing where you're within a few minutes walk of Westport, the Plaza & all the restaurants on 39th St.

There is a common area with a washer and dryer. Cats are allowed with a pet privilege fee.

You can contact Abel at 660-525-2788 to find out how to apply for this apartment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4043 Kenwood - 2 North have any available units?
4043 Kenwood - 2 North has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4043 Kenwood - 2 North have?
Some of 4043 Kenwood - 2 North's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4043 Kenwood - 2 North currently offering any rent specials?
4043 Kenwood - 2 North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4043 Kenwood - 2 North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4043 Kenwood - 2 North is pet friendly.
Does 4043 Kenwood - 2 North offer parking?
No, 4043 Kenwood - 2 North does not offer parking.
Does 4043 Kenwood - 2 North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4043 Kenwood - 2 North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4043 Kenwood - 2 North have a pool?
No, 4043 Kenwood - 2 North does not have a pool.
Does 4043 Kenwood - 2 North have accessible units?
No, 4043 Kenwood - 2 North does not have accessible units.
Does 4043 Kenwood - 2 North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4043 Kenwood - 2 North has units with dishwashers.
