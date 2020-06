Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully completely remodeling home, with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. New Flooring, New Roof, New Electric, New Plumbing, New Paint, New Carpet, ALL New! This property is gorgeous and wont last on the rental market, call today to set up a showing. 816-905-6252 or Apply online www.nalamanagement.com