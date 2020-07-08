4034 Holmes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

South Hyde Park Home with Beautiful woodwork trim and floors - This South Hyde Park Home offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The Kitchen includes: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Gas Stove. There is a large formal living room and dining room, with high ceilings throughout. There is a very large Screen in Porch off Dining room with a huge Deck in back. Washer and Dryer is available with 1/2 bathroom on 1st floor. Master bedroom is very large with good closet space. The second bedroom is good size as well. Basement is unfinished with good dry storage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no cats.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent $1,295.00 per Month.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5419467)