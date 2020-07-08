All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

4034 Holmes

4034 Holmes Street · No Longer Available
Location

4034 Holmes Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
South Hyde Park Home with Beautiful woodwork trim and floors - This South Hyde Park Home offers 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The Kitchen includes: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Gas Stove. There is a large formal living room and dining room, with high ceilings throughout. There is a very large Screen in Porch off Dining room with a huge Deck in back. Washer and Dryer is available with 1/2 bathroom on 1st floor. Master bedroom is very large with good closet space. The second bedroom is good size as well. Basement is unfinished with good dry storage. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no cats.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent $1,295.00 per Month.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5419467)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 Holmes have any available units?
4034 Holmes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4034 Holmes have?
Some of 4034 Holmes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4034 Holmes currently offering any rent specials?
4034 Holmes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 Holmes pet-friendly?
Yes, 4034 Holmes is pet friendly.
Does 4034 Holmes offer parking?
No, 4034 Holmes does not offer parking.
Does 4034 Holmes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4034 Holmes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 Holmes have a pool?
No, 4034 Holmes does not have a pool.
Does 4034 Holmes have accessible units?
No, 4034 Holmes does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 Holmes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4034 Holmes has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
