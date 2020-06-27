All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

4022 Lawndale Ave.

4022 Lawndale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4022 Lawndale Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 1 Bath KC Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!!

This house is located close to the stadiums!

This house features brand new carpet and LTV flooring.

Also, Matching stainless steel appliances.

Completely renovated bathroom.

Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

(RLNE5054075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 Lawndale Ave. have any available units?
4022 Lawndale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 Lawndale Ave. have?
Some of 4022 Lawndale Ave.'s amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 Lawndale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4022 Lawndale Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 Lawndale Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4022 Lawndale Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4022 Lawndale Ave. offer parking?
No, 4022 Lawndale Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4022 Lawndale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4022 Lawndale Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 Lawndale Ave. have a pool?
No, 4022 Lawndale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4022 Lawndale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4022 Lawndale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 Lawndale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4022 Lawndale Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
