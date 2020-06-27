4022 Lawndale Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 1 Bath KC Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!!!!



This house is located close to the stadiums!



This house features brand new carpet and LTV flooring.



Also, Matching stainless steel appliances.



Completely renovated bathroom.



Make sure you add this to your list of must-see properties!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*



(RLNE5054075)