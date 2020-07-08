3920 E. 47th St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20492120b2 ---- Completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features all new kitchen with granite countertops and complete with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, living/dining area with lovely hardwood floors, bath has all new tile and flooring, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 3 Bedroom