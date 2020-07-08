All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

3920 E. 47th St

3920 East 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3920 East 47th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Vineyard

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20492120b2 ---- Completely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Features all new kitchen with granite countertops and complete with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, living/dining area with lovely hardwood floors, bath has all new tile and flooring, washer/dryer hookups and 1 car garage. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 3 Bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 E. 47th St have any available units?
3920 E. 47th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 E. 47th St have?
Some of 3920 E. 47th St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 E. 47th St currently offering any rent specials?
3920 E. 47th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 E. 47th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 E. 47th St is pet friendly.
Does 3920 E. 47th St offer parking?
Yes, 3920 E. 47th St offers parking.
Does 3920 E. 47th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3920 E. 47th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 E. 47th St have a pool?
No, 3920 E. 47th St does not have a pool.
Does 3920 E. 47th St have accessible units?
No, 3920 E. 47th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 E. 47th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 E. 47th St has units with dishwashers.

