Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3822 Meadow Lane is a 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent located near 470 and 71 for quick access to highways. This home features separate dining room, living room with washer and dryer on site along with microwave, range, and refrigerator. Full basement with extra storage and extra space on the second floor. Large backyard with central air with gas furnace and water heater. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renters insurance is required. Pets welcome upon approval.