Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3706 Bellefontaine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3706 Bellefontaine
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3706 Bellefontaine
3706 Bellefontaine Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3706 Bellefontaine Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Oak Park Northwest
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3706 Bellefontaine - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom .
(RLNE3509527)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3706 Bellefontaine have any available units?
3706 Bellefontaine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3706 Bellefontaine currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Bellefontaine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Bellefontaine pet-friendly?
Yes, 3706 Bellefontaine is pet friendly.
Does 3706 Bellefontaine offer parking?
No, 3706 Bellefontaine does not offer parking.
Does 3706 Bellefontaine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 Bellefontaine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Bellefontaine have a pool?
No, 3706 Bellefontaine does not have a pool.
Does 3706 Bellefontaine have accessible units?
No, 3706 Bellefontaine does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Bellefontaine have units with dishwashers?
No, 3706 Bellefontaine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3706 Bellefontaine have units with air conditioning?
No, 3706 Bellefontaine does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary