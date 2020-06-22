All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
3645 Warwick Boulevard
Last updated May 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

3645 Warwick Boulevard

3645 Warwick Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3645 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
google fiber
LIMITED TIME SPECIAL! RECEIVE $100 GRUB HUB CERTIFICATE WITH NEW 12 MONTH LEASE

This beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of Midtown features a large patio for outdoor entertaining and is the perfect choice for urban living.

– Outdoor deck with seating and bocce ball court
– Laundry in unit
– Free Google Fiber
– Permit parking

With new countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry, you'll find everything you're looking for in a new apartment at Hemingway Heights. This home features luxury living at an affordable price.

Built in 1965, this stunning apartment features exposed brick and hardwood floors. Paired with a spacious living area and balcony, these features create a welcoming atmosphere.
Contact us today to start your application!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3645 Warwick Boulevard have any available units?
3645 Warwick Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3645 Warwick Boulevard have?
Some of 3645 Warwick Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3645 Warwick Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3645 Warwick Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3645 Warwick Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3645 Warwick Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3645 Warwick Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3645 Warwick Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3645 Warwick Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3645 Warwick Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3645 Warwick Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3645 Warwick Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3645 Warwick Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3645 Warwick Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3645 Warwick Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3645 Warwick Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
