3645 Warwick Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court parking google fiber

LIMITED TIME SPECIAL! RECEIVE $100 GRUB HUB CERTIFICATE WITH NEW 12 MONTH LEASE



This beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of Midtown features a large patio for outdoor entertaining and is the perfect choice for urban living.



– Outdoor deck with seating and bocce ball court

– Laundry in unit

– Free Google Fiber

– Permit parking



With new countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry, you'll find everything you're looking for in a new apartment at Hemingway Heights. This home features luxury living at an affordable price.



Built in 1965, this stunning apartment features exposed brick and hardwood floors. Paired with a spacious living area and balcony, these features create a welcoming atmosphere.

Contact us today to start your application!

Contact us to schedule a showing.