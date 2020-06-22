3645 Warwick Boulevard

Amenities
LIMITED TIME SPECIAL! RECEIVE $100 GRUB HUB CERTIFICATE WITH NEW 12 MONTH LEASE
This beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of Midtown features a large patio for outdoor entertaining and is the perfect choice for urban living.
– Outdoor deck with seating and bocce ball court
– Laundry in unit
– Free Google Fiber
– Permit parking
With new countertops, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit laundry, you'll find everything you're looking for in a new apartment at Hemingway Heights. This home features luxury living at an affordable price.
Built in 1965, this stunning apartment features exposed brick and hardwood floors. Paired with a spacious living area and balcony, these features create a welcoming atmosphere.
Contact us today to start your application!
Contact us to schedule a showing.