Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

3630 Warwick Blvd

3630 Warwick Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3630 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/11f9a60065 ---- *AWESOME RENT SPECIAL: receive a $500 Visa Gift Card AND a month of FREE RENT!!! * Devereaux Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Midtown close to the Plaza, Westport, and Downtown. These spacious 2 bedroom apartments have been renovated from top to bottom with brand new floors, appliances, and more! These two bedroom units are renting for $950 to $1050 depending on the floor plan! There is a 12-month lease for this property and a $30 application fee for anyone 18 and over moving in. AND don?t forget, pets are welcome, 50lbs fully grown or smaller (an additional $200 deposit per pet and $20/month pet rent). Devereaux is professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management Contact us today at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment Showings by Appointment ONLY Monday thru Friday 9 am to 5 pm Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 Warwick Blvd have any available units?
3630 Warwick Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 Warwick Blvd have?
Some of 3630 Warwick Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 Warwick Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Warwick Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Warwick Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 Warwick Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3630 Warwick Blvd offer parking?
No, 3630 Warwick Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3630 Warwick Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 Warwick Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Warwick Blvd have a pool?
No, 3630 Warwick Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Warwick Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3630 Warwick Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Warwick Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 Warwick Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

