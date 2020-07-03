All apartments in Kansas City
3619 NE 54th Ter
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

3619 NE 54th Ter

3619 NE 54 Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3619 NE 54 Ter, Kansas City, MO 64119
Big Shoal

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3619 NE 54th Ter Available 04/01/19 Self showings in North KC!!! Open for showings 3/20/19 - Follow link to schedule or be notified when showings begin!
https://renter.rently.com/properties/863564?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

Home features 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, eat in kitchen and a spacious living room. Large grilling deck in back overlooks nice sized yard. Easy commute to downtown KC! Don't miss this one!

Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement. Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Applications are $35 a person and require a credit and background check. We do not accept section 8 vouchers. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE4776531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

