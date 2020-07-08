Amenities

3534 Campbell Available 01/08/20 {3534} Historic Hyde Park + Stunning home + Fenced Yard + ALL Apps Included - This one of a kind rental property is full of charm throughout! Elaborate wood and glass work make this home a truly unique and special property. Spacious and open main level of the home flows beautifully from the foyer, to a large living room, formal dining room, kitchen, sun room and 1/2 bathroom (with sliding door and marble counter top!).



Updated kitchen features all high end stainless steel appliances, cabinet space, and updated finishes!



4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs - each bedroom is unique and has its own character!



Washer/dryer included and located upstairs in master bedroom.



Outside features include a rain water collection system, plenty of exterior space to enjoy - front porch and a garden/guest house! All exterior maintenance provided! Alarm system installed.



EASY living in a beautiful home!! Too many features to list - it's a must see!!!



(RLNE2257759)