Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This is a cute, warm and inviting home! Gorgeous Hardwood floors and Soft carpet in the bedrooms. Open kitchen with a formal dinning area. This property has a lot of character and is ready to be claimed today! Call us or go online to apply.



www.nalamanagement.com or 816-905-6252