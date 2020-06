Amenities

Amazing completely remodeled Waldo Charmer - This 3 bedroom 2 full bath Waldo home has been completely renovated top to bottom. Brand new open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel counter tops. The kitchen looks right on to the huge dining room. There are two good sized bedrooms on the first floor as well as a full hall bath. Upstairs is the master suite with attached full master bath. Hardwood floors through out except in the master bedroom. Full unfinished basement. Pet Friendly with additional deposit and pet rent. On street parking.



Rent is $1695.00 Per Month



