300 North West 111th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Give Kevin a call at Renters Warehouse! Call 816 529-9960 today to schedule your viewing! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage with 1,229 sqft. Nice open floor plan, beautiful updated Kitchen w/ granite, & SS appliances , living room w/ cozy fireplace, master suite w/ walk-in closet, and double vanity. FIN. basement, with bedroom & full bath, big back yard, great for entertaining & spending time w/ friends & family! Award winning Staley School! Rent is $1750 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Less