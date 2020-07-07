All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 9 2020 at 5:40 PM

300 North West 111th St

300 NW 111th St · No Longer Available
Location

300 NW 111th St, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Give Kevin a call at Renters Warehouse! Call 816 529-9960 today to schedule your viewing! This spacious home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage with 1,229 sqft. Nice open floor plan, beautiful updated Kitchen w/ granite, & SS appliances , living room w/ cozy fireplace, master suite w/ walk-in closet, and double vanity. FIN. basement, with bedroom & full bath, big back yard, great for entertaining & spending time w/ friends & family! Award winning Staley School! Rent is $1750 + $7 processing/reporting fee per month, $150 one time admin fee, $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required. Less

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 North West 111th St have any available units?
300 North West 111th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 North West 111th St have?
Some of 300 North West 111th St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 North West 111th St currently offering any rent specials?
300 North West 111th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 North West 111th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 North West 111th St is pet friendly.
Does 300 North West 111th St offer parking?
Yes, 300 North West 111th St offers parking.
Does 300 North West 111th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 North West 111th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 North West 111th St have a pool?
Yes, 300 North West 111th St has a pool.
Does 300 North West 111th St have accessible units?
No, 300 North West 111th St does not have accessible units.
Does 300 North West 111th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 North West 111th St does not have units with dishwashers.

