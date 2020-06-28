2933 Baltimore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities

You don't want to miss out on this. Spacious 2 bedroom condo with a 3rd non conforming room that could be used as an office space. The eclectic design with brick walls allows for a variety of unique ideas and designs while feeling comfortable and secure in your new home.



Unit includes washer and dryer hook-ups, stainless steel appliances with garbage disposal and dishwasher.



There are 2 balconies one in the master bedroom and the other in living room.



All UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED !!!!!!!!!!! Call today to tour this unit!

Don't miss the chance to experience a live panoramic view of the Kansas City skyline from Midtown KC. Enjoy morning sunrises from the balcony in the master bedroom. Then watch the evening sunset while enjoying dinner from balcony in the living room.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.