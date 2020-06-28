All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:23 PM

2933 Baltimore Avenue

2933 Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2933 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64108
Crown Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You don't want to miss out on this. Spacious 2 bedroom condo with a 3rd non conforming room that could be used as an office space. The eclectic design with brick walls allows for a variety of unique ideas and designs while feeling comfortable and secure in your new home.

Unit includes washer and dryer hook-ups, stainless steel appliances with garbage disposal and dishwasher.

There are 2 balconies one in the master bedroom and the other in living room.

All UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED !!!!!!!!!!! Call today to tour this unit!
Don't miss the chance to experience a live panoramic view of the Kansas City skyline from Midtown KC. Enjoy morning sunrises from the balcony in the master bedroom. Then watch the evening sunset while enjoying dinner from balcony in the living room.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 Baltimore Avenue have any available units?
2933 Baltimore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 Baltimore Avenue have?
Some of 2933 Baltimore Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 Baltimore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2933 Baltimore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 Baltimore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2933 Baltimore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2933 Baltimore Avenue offer parking?
No, 2933 Baltimore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2933 Baltimore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 Baltimore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 Baltimore Avenue have a pool?
No, 2933 Baltimore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2933 Baltimore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2933 Baltimore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 Baltimore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2933 Baltimore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
