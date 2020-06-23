Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2700 E 78th Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2700 E 78th Ter
2700 East 78th Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2700 East 78th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough East
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy up in this 2 bedroom home, 1 bathroom, balcony and unfinished basement. Coming available January 25th.Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water and Trash.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2700 E 78th Ter have any available units?
2700 E 78th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2700 E 78th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2700 E 78th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 E 78th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 E 78th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 2700 E 78th Ter offer parking?
No, 2700 E 78th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2700 E 78th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 E 78th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 E 78th Ter have a pool?
No, 2700 E 78th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2700 E 78th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2700 E 78th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 E 78th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 E 78th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 E 78th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 E 78th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
