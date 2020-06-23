All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2700 E 78th Ter

2700 East 78th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2700 East 78th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy up in this 2 bedroom home, 1 bathroom, balcony and unfinished basement. Coming available January 25th.Tenant pays Gas, Electric, Water and Trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 E 78th Ter have any available units?
2700 E 78th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2700 E 78th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2700 E 78th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 E 78th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 E 78th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 2700 E 78th Ter offer parking?
No, 2700 E 78th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2700 E 78th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 E 78th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 E 78th Ter have a pool?
No, 2700 E 78th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2700 E 78th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2700 E 78th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 E 78th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 E 78th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 E 78th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 E 78th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
