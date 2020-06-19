All apartments in Kansas City
2202 E. 68th Street
Last updated June 15 2020

2202 E. 68th Street

2202 East 68th Street · (816) 523-4077
Location

2202 East 68th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2202 E. 68th Street · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1154 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3bed/1bath Single Family Home in KCMO - This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, located in Kansas City, MO. Walking in the front door you are immediately in the large living room with a faux fireplace. The open concept flows straight into the dining room. There is a breakfast nook that leads to the kitchen. There are two bedrooms on the main floor and the entire second floor is the third bedroom. There are hard wood floors throughout the living and dining room and carpet in all of the bedrooms. The basement is unfinished and is where the w/d hookups are located. There is a nice sized back yard, without a fence.

**DUE to the recent COVID-19 situation we are postponing all in person initial showings. Instead a video tour will be available for prospective tenants to see the unit first. Please inquire in order to get a link to our video.

Additional information:
*All utilities are tenant responsibility
*Lawn care is tenant responsibility
*Pets are allowed for an additional $25/mo. per pet as well as an additional $250 non refundable deposit.
*No smoking inside the units, must keep outside areas tidy of trash/cigarette buds
*Central heating and cooling -- New HVAC will be installed upon tenant move-in
*New appliances will be installed upon tenant move-in

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent in gross household income
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies within the past 10 years
*At least 3 years good rental history
*Voucher programs are accepted with a qualified tenant

(RLNE5764557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 E. 68th Street have any available units?
2202 E. 68th Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 E. 68th Street have?
Some of 2202 E. 68th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 E. 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2202 E. 68th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 E. 68th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 E. 68th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2202 E. 68th Street offer parking?
No, 2202 E. 68th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2202 E. 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 E. 68th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 E. 68th Street have a pool?
No, 2202 E. 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2202 E. 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 2202 E. 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 E. 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 E. 68th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
