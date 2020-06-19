2202 E. 68th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

3bed/1bath Single Family Home in KCMO - This single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath, located in Kansas City, MO. Walking in the front door you are immediately in the large living room with a faux fireplace. The open concept flows straight into the dining room. There is a breakfast nook that leads to the kitchen. There are two bedrooms on the main floor and the entire second floor is the third bedroom. There are hard wood floors throughout the living and dining room and carpet in all of the bedrooms. The basement is unfinished and is where the w/d hookups are located. There is a nice sized back yard, without a fence.



**DUE to the recent COVID-19 situation we are postponing all in person initial showings. Instead a video tour will be available for prospective tenants to see the unit first. Please inquire in order to get a link to our video.



Additional information:

*All utilities are tenant responsibility

*Lawn care is tenant responsibility

*Pets are allowed for an additional $25/mo. per pet as well as an additional $250 non refundable deposit.

*No smoking inside the units, must keep outside areas tidy of trash/cigarette buds

*Central heating and cooling -- New HVAC will be installed upon tenant move-in

*New appliances will be installed upon tenant move-in



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x the monthly rent in gross household income

*No evictions within the past 5 years

*No felonies within the past 10 years

*At least 3 years good rental history

*Voucher programs are accepted with a qualified tenant



(RLNE5764557)