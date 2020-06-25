All apartments in Kansas City
1929 E 71st Terr
Last updated April 30 2019 at 11:52 PM

1929 E 71st Terr

1929 E 71st Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1929 E 71st Ter, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute Bungalow home is not one you want to pass up! The hardwood floors and spacious rooms are suitable to fit anyone looking for a home. Enjoy the Spring time on this front porch! Contact us today to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 E 71st Terr have any available units?
1929 E 71st Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1929 E 71st Terr have?
Some of 1929 E 71st Terr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1929 E 71st Terr currently offering any rent specials?
1929 E 71st Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 E 71st Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1929 E 71st Terr is pet friendly.
Does 1929 E 71st Terr offer parking?
No, 1929 E 71st Terr does not offer parking.
Does 1929 E 71st Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1929 E 71st Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 E 71st Terr have a pool?
No, 1929 E 71st Terr does not have a pool.
Does 1929 E 71st Terr have accessible units?
No, 1929 E 71st Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 E 71st Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 E 71st Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
