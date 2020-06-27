All apartments in Kansas City
1320 East 83rd Terrace

1320 East 83rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1320 East 83rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath in KCMO is now available! Kitchen updated with newer appliances along with newer granite counter-tops. Newly updated bathroom as well. Enjoy hardwood floor throughout main level as well as Newly re-done front porch
The Basement area includes garage, washer dryer area as well as a finished bonus room.

Rental Terms: Rent: $785, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $785, Available

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 East 83rd Terrace have any available units?
1320 East 83rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 East 83rd Terrace have?
Some of 1320 East 83rd Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 East 83rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1320 East 83rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 East 83rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 East 83rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1320 East 83rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1320 East 83rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 1320 East 83rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 East 83rd Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 East 83rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 1320 East 83rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1320 East 83rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1320 East 83rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 East 83rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 East 83rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
