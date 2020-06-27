1320 East 83rd Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 bedroom 1 bath in KCMO is now available! Kitchen updated with newer appliances along with newer granite counter-tops. Newly updated bathroom as well. Enjoy hardwood floor throughout main level as well as Newly re-done front porch

The Basement area includes garage, washer dryer area as well as a finished bonus room.



Rental Terms: Rent: $785, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $785, Available



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

