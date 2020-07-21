All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1300 Northwest 66th Terrace
Last updated August 28 2019 at 9:06 AM

1300 Northwest 66th Terrace

1300 Northwest 66th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1300 Northwest 66th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64118
Clayton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 9/13/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace have any available units?
1300 Northwest 66th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace have?
Some of 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Northwest 66th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace offers parking.
Does 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace has a pool.
Does 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Northwest 66th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
44 Washington
551 W 44th St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64105

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKansas City 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary