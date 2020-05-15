All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1204 E 59 Th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1204 E 59 Th St
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:53 PM

1204 E 59 Th St

1204 E 59th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1204 E 59th St, Kansas City, MO 64110
Eastern

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Spacious 5 Bedroom home on 3 floors. Perfect home for a large family or students since its close proximity to the school. Newer carpet on 2nd floor. 1st and 3rd have the floors nicely redone - super sharp. The laundry is on the second floor. There is a bathroom on each floor. Over 2500 square feet of living space! Right down the road from Rockhurst and UMKC, bring all your roomies or the whole frat/sorority. Security deposit - 1 month rent. No pets please. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care & snow. Another great property from Michael Smith at Renters Warehouse. Available for rent 4/15/2020. Schedule a showing soon before it gets leased.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 E 59 Th St have any available units?
1204 E 59 Th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1204 E 59 Th St currently offering any rent specials?
1204 E 59 Th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 E 59 Th St pet-friendly?
No, 1204 E 59 Th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1204 E 59 Th St offer parking?
No, 1204 E 59 Th St does not offer parking.
Does 1204 E 59 Th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 E 59 Th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 E 59 Th St have a pool?
No, 1204 E 59 Th St does not have a pool.
Does 1204 E 59 Th St have accessible units?
No, 1204 E 59 Th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 E 59 Th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 E 59 Th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 E 59 Th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 E 59 Th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
CityPlace At Westport
701 Westport Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave
Kansas City, MO 64106
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary