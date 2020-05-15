1204 E 59 Th St

Amenities

Spacious 5 Bedroom home on 3 floors. Perfect home for a large family or students since its close proximity to the school. Newer carpet on 2nd floor. 1st and 3rd have the floors nicely redone - super sharp. The laundry is on the second floor. There is a bathroom on each floor. Over 2500 square feet of living space! Right down the road from Rockhurst and UMKC, bring all your roomies or the whole frat/sorority. Security deposit - 1 month rent. No pets please. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care & snow. Another great property from Michael Smith at Renters Warehouse. Available for rent 4/15/2020. Schedule a showing soon before it gets leased.