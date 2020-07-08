11418 Delmar Street

Amenities
Updated 4 bedroom, 1 bath home is ready to be yours! Large living room with large windows. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space. It opens to the Eat-In area. All the living area on one floor. Wash/dryer hookups are in the hallway. Four nice-sized bedrooms! Large backyard is fenced and is great for entertaining.
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy
$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.
Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.