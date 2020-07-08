All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11418 Delmar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11418 Delmar Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

11418 Delmar Street

11418 Delmar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11418 Delmar Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 4 bedroom, 1 bath home is ready to be yours! Large living room with large windows. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space. It opens to the Eat-In area. All the living area on one floor. Wash/dryer hookups are in the hallway. Four nice-sized bedrooms! Large backyard is fenced and is great for entertaining.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $925, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $925, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11418 Delmar Street have any available units?
11418 Delmar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11418 Delmar Street currently offering any rent specials?
11418 Delmar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11418 Delmar Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11418 Delmar Street is pet friendly.
Does 11418 Delmar Street offer parking?
No, 11418 Delmar Street does not offer parking.
Does 11418 Delmar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11418 Delmar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11418 Delmar Street have a pool?
No, 11418 Delmar Street does not have a pool.
Does 11418 Delmar Street have accessible units?
No, 11418 Delmar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11418 Delmar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11418 Delmar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11418 Delmar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11418 Delmar Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary