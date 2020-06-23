1107 Northeast 113 Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$400 off first full month's rent on 12 month lease term or more if leased and moved in by April 5th.

This is a must see! Open split entry. Vaulted great room with skylights. Nice kitchen that walks out to a covered back deck with lots of pirvacy! Overs-sized fenced backyard. Roomy bedrooms and a large family room! Schedule your tour today!



Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!



CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.