1107 Northeast 113 Street

1107 NE 113 St · No Longer Available
Location

1107 NE 113 St, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$400 off first full month's rent on 12 month lease term or more if leased and moved in by April 5th.
This is a must see! Open split entry. Vaulted great room with skylights. Nice kitchen that walks out to a covered back deck with lots of pirvacy! Overs-sized fenced backyard. Roomy bedrooms and a large family room! Schedule your tour today!

Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 Northeast 113 Street have any available units?
1107 Northeast 113 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1107 Northeast 113 Street currently offering any rent specials?
1107 Northeast 113 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 Northeast 113 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1107 Northeast 113 Street is pet friendly.
Does 1107 Northeast 113 Street offer parking?
No, 1107 Northeast 113 Street does not offer parking.
Does 1107 Northeast 113 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 Northeast 113 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 Northeast 113 Street have a pool?
No, 1107 Northeast 113 Street does not have a pool.
Does 1107 Northeast 113 Street have accessible units?
No, 1107 Northeast 113 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 Northeast 113 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 Northeast 113 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 Northeast 113 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 Northeast 113 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
