109 Lawndale Avenue
Last updated December 11 2019 at 12:28 PM

109 Lawndale Avenue
109 North Lawndale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
109 North Lawndale Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 Lawndale Avenue have any available units?
109 Lawndale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 109 Lawndale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
109 Lawndale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Lawndale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 109 Lawndale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 109 Lawndale Avenue offer parking?
No, 109 Lawndale Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 109 Lawndale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Lawndale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Lawndale Avenue have a pool?
No, 109 Lawndale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 109 Lawndale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 109 Lawndale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Lawndale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Lawndale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Lawndale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Lawndale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
