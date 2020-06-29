All apartments in Kansas City
10523 Skiles Ave

10523 Skiles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10523 Skiles Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 974 Sq ft property was built in 1959 has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Finished Basement. Enjoy this ranch on a quiet treed street. Wood floors in living room and all bedrooms. New Windows, furnace, updated kitchen counter tops, kitchen cabinets, electrical, ceiling fans. New Refrigerator and Stove included. Everything new and updated. New paint, Tile backsplash in kitchen. New Central Air Conditioning. Attached garage. Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8!!
Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~ 816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10523 Skiles Ave have any available units?
10523 Skiles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10523 Skiles Ave have?
Some of 10523 Skiles Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10523 Skiles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10523 Skiles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10523 Skiles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10523 Skiles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10523 Skiles Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10523 Skiles Ave offers parking.
Does 10523 Skiles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10523 Skiles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10523 Skiles Ave have a pool?
No, 10523 Skiles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10523 Skiles Ave have accessible units?
No, 10523 Skiles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10523 Skiles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10523 Skiles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

