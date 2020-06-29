10523 Skiles Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

This 974 Sq ft property was built in 1959 has 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Finished Basement. Enjoy this ranch on a quiet treed street. Wood floors in living room and all bedrooms. New Windows, furnace, updated kitchen counter tops, kitchen cabinets, electrical, ceiling fans. New Refrigerator and Stove included. Everything new and updated. New paint, Tile backsplash in kitchen. New Central Air Conditioning. Attached garage. Come ready to rent this beauty today!



Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8!!

Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET

CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team~ 816-237-8668