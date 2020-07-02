1030 W 45th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderfully Renovated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit with 2 car garage. - Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom with 1 and a 1/2 baths upper unit above commercial space. This unit has all new everything. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counters and tile back splash. Gigantic walk-in pantry. Full bath master bath features big shower with double vanity. Washer and Dryer is included. This unit has a nice backyard with TWO car detached garage and even a patio spot on top of the garage. There is also nice private porch at the entrance.



For showings call Dan @ 816-686-3959



(RLNE2461733)