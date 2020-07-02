Wonderfully Renovated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit with 2 car garage. - Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom with 1 and a 1/2 baths upper unit above commercial space. This unit has all new everything. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counters and tile back splash. Gigantic walk-in pantry. Full bath master bath features big shower with double vanity. Washer and Dryer is included. This unit has a nice backyard with TWO car detached garage and even a patio spot on top of the garage. There is also nice private porch at the entrance.
For showings call Dan @ 816-686-3959
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1030 W 45th Street have any available units?
1030 W 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.