Kansas City, MO
1030 W 45th Street
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:10 AM

1030 W 45th Street

1030 W 45th St · No Longer Available
Location

1030 W 45th St, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderfully Renovated 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit with 2 car garage. - Wonderfully updated 2 bedroom with 1 and a 1/2 baths upper unit above commercial space. This unit has all new everything. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counters and tile back splash. Gigantic walk-in pantry. Full bath master bath features big shower with double vanity. Washer and Dryer is included. This unit has a nice backyard with TWO car detached garage and even a patio spot on top of the garage. There is also nice private porch at the entrance.

For showings call Dan @ 816-686-3959

(RLNE2461733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 W 45th Street have any available units?
1030 W 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 W 45th Street have?
Some of 1030 W 45th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 W 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1030 W 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 W 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1030 W 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1030 W 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1030 W 45th Street offers parking.
Does 1030 W 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 W 45th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 W 45th Street have a pool?
No, 1030 W 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1030 W 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 1030 W 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 W 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 W 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

