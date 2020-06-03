100 W 80th Terr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Waldo Single Family Home 1/2 block from Tolley Trail and Shopping - This Great Waldo Home offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. The Kitchen and Bathrooms were totally remodeled 3 years ago. The Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher. The home also includes a stackable Washer and Dryer off of the Kitchen. The home has a Newer Furnace and Air Conditioning. There is plenty of off-street parking with a Private Driveway. The backyard is fenced with a good sized Storage unit in back. This home is a Block from Waldo Trolley Trail and Shopping. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly fee per pet.



See our Website: www.rent-kc.com



Call Johannah for Showing 816-564-8271

Rent is $1,195.00 per Month



(RLNE5709195)