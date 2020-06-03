100 W 80th Terr

Amenities
Waldo Single Family Home 1/2 block from Tolley Trail and Shopping - This Great Waldo Home offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. The Kitchen and Bathrooms were totally remodeled 3 years ago. The Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher. The home also includes a stackable Washer and Dryer off of the Kitchen. The home has a Newer Furnace and Air Conditioning. There is plenty of off-street parking with a Private Driveway. The backyard is fenced with a good sized Storage unit in back. This home is a Block from Waldo Trolley Trail and Shopping. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly fee per pet.
See our Website: www.rent-kc.com
Call Johannah for Showing 816-564-8271
Rent is $1,195.00 per Month
(RLNE5709195)