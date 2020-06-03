All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

100 W 80th Terr

100 West 80th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

100 West 80th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Waldo Single Family Home 1/2 block from Tolley Trail and Shopping - This Great Waldo Home offers 2 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. The Kitchen and Bathrooms were totally remodeled 3 years ago. The Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal and Dishwasher. The home also includes a stackable Washer and Dryer off of the Kitchen. The home has a Newer Furnace and Air Conditioning. There is plenty of off-street parking with a Private Driveway. The backyard is fenced with a good sized Storage unit in back. This home is a Block from Waldo Trolley Trail and Shopping. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly fee per pet.

See our Website: www.rent-kc.com

Call Johannah for Showing 816-564-8271
Rent is $1,195.00 per Month

(RLNE5709195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 W 80th Terr have any available units?
100 W 80th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 W 80th Terr have?
Some of 100 W 80th Terr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 W 80th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
100 W 80th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W 80th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 W 80th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 100 W 80th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 100 W 80th Terr offers parking.
Does 100 W 80th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 W 80th Terr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W 80th Terr have a pool?
No, 100 W 80th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 100 W 80th Terr have accessible units?
No, 100 W 80th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 100 W 80th Terr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 W 80th Terr has units with dishwashers.

