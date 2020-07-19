Rent Calculator
Home
Independence, MO
738 S Hawthorne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
738 S Hawthorne
738 S Hawthorne Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
738 S Hawthorne Ave, Independence, MO 64053
Mt. Washington
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible Bungalow just rehabbed!
$850 Rent
$850 Deposit
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 738 S Hawthorne have any available units?
738 S Hawthorne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Independence, MO
.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Independence Rent Report
.
What amenities does 738 S Hawthorne have?
Some of 738 S Hawthorne's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 738 S Hawthorne currently offering any rent specials?
738 S Hawthorne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 S Hawthorne pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 S Hawthorne is pet friendly.
Does 738 S Hawthorne offer parking?
No, 738 S Hawthorne does not offer parking.
Does 738 S Hawthorne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 S Hawthorne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 S Hawthorne have a pool?
No, 738 S Hawthorne does not have a pool.
Does 738 S Hawthorne have accessible units?
No, 738 S Hawthorne does not have accessible units.
Does 738 S Hawthorne have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 S Hawthorne does not have units with dishwashers.
