738 S Hawthorne
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

738 S Hawthorne

738 S Hawthorne Ave · No Longer Available
Location

738 S Hawthorne Ave, Independence, MO 64053
Mt. Washington

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible Bungalow just rehabbed!
$850 Rent
$850 Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 S Hawthorne have any available units?
738 S Hawthorne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 S Hawthorne have?
Some of 738 S Hawthorne's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 S Hawthorne currently offering any rent specials?
738 S Hawthorne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 S Hawthorne pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 S Hawthorne is pet friendly.
Does 738 S Hawthorne offer parking?
No, 738 S Hawthorne does not offer parking.
Does 738 S Hawthorne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 S Hawthorne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 S Hawthorne have a pool?
No, 738 S Hawthorne does not have a pool.
Does 738 S Hawthorne have accessible units?
No, 738 S Hawthorne does not have accessible units.
Does 738 S Hawthorne have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 S Hawthorne does not have units with dishwashers.
