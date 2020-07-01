All apartments in Independence
4201 South Shrank Court

Location

4201 South Shrank Court, Independence, MO 64055
39th East

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Spacious California split-level home, boasts soaring ceilings & offers tons of natural light. You will love the hardwood floors on the main the level. Open kitchen features updated tile back splash & granite counter tops. Laundry is a snap with access on bedroom level. Huge master suite! Treed yard providing a quiet place to relax. Unfinished basement area provides plenty of storage & room to expand. Blue Springs Schools!! Amazing access to highways, shopping & restaurants.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 South Shrank Court have any available units?
4201 South Shrank Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 South Shrank Court have?
Some of 4201 South Shrank Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 South Shrank Court currently offering any rent specials?
4201 South Shrank Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 South Shrank Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 South Shrank Court is pet friendly.
Does 4201 South Shrank Court offer parking?
No, 4201 South Shrank Court does not offer parking.
Does 4201 South Shrank Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4201 South Shrank Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 South Shrank Court have a pool?
No, 4201 South Shrank Court does not have a pool.
Does 4201 South Shrank Court have accessible units?
No, 4201 South Shrank Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 South Shrank Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4201 South Shrank Court does not have units with dishwashers.

