3514 South Lynn Street
Last updated May 6 2020 at 2:17 AM

3514 South Lynn Street

3514 South Lynn Street · No Longer Available
Location

3514 South Lynn Street, Independence, MO 64055
Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
To schedule a showing of this property call (816) 323-0399. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1491343?source=marketing

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.

Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an unpaid judgment on an eviction or any case from the last ten years.

FIRST FLOOR UNIT Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with off street parking in back. bottom floor unit with fresh paint, nice tile, and spacious closets. Truman High School district. includes washer and dryer hookups, stove and fridge.

We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!

Minimum one year lease.

Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings, IPL and Spire. Landlord is responsible for lawn care. Trash provided by Landlord.

Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days.

NO PETS

To apply www.bluebroncollc.com

Blue Bronco, LLC is not responsible for third-party sites and their content. The third-party sites are not controlled by Blue Bronco, LLC. Accordingly, Blue Bronco, LLC. makes no warranties or representations regarding such third-parties site that information and content is up to date and accurate. For most recent updates refer to bluebroncollc.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $599, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $599, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

