3514 South Lynn Street

WE BELIEVE WE HAVE ANSWERED ALL THE QUESTIONS WE CAN IN THIS DESCRIPTION, PLEASE READ IT COMPLETELY.



Along with your application we require proof of income in the form of paycheck stubs or other bank statements that show income in the amount of 3x the monthly rent. We will not approve anyone with an unpaid judgment on an eviction or any case from the last ten years.



FIRST FLOOR UNIT Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom with off street parking in back. bottom floor unit with fresh paint, nice tile, and spacious closets. Truman High School district. includes washer and dryer hookups, stove and fridge.



We are an Internet friendly company, you can pay your rent and request maintenance online!



Minimum one year lease.



Tenant responsible for ALL utilities. Call utility companies if you are interested in previous billings, IPL and Spire. Landlord is responsible for lawn care. Trash provided by Landlord.



Security Deposit is equal to one month’s rent and will hold unit for up to 14 days.



NO PETS



To apply www.bluebroncollc.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $599, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $599, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.