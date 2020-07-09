All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1952 S. Powahattan Ct

1952 South Powahatan Court · No Longer Available
Location

1952 South Powahatan Court, Independence, MO 64057
Bridger

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/671e008007 ----
Large luxury 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath, washer/dryer hookups , and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
