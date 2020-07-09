1952 S. Powahattan Ct

Amenities
Large luxury 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome. Features fully equipped eat-in kitchen, great room, spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bath, washer/dryer hookups , and 1 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!
1 Car Garage
2 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Lawn Care Provided
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups